Chesterfield striker orders the same again ahead of 2019/20 National League season

If the 2019/20 season was to pick up where the 2018/19 season left off, Scott Boden would be absolutely fine with it.

The Chesterfield striker was in red-hot form when he joined the Spireites, midway through the last campaign, and the purple patch went on and on.

He fired in 22 goals, a dozen for Gateshead and then 10 in his 15 games for Town – including a seven-game unbroken goalscoring streak.

More of the same would do quite nicely for the 29-year-old.

“If it goes like last season I’ll be the first to say I’m absolutely delighted,” he said.

“As a striker, first things first, you need to get your name on the scoresheet as much as you can.

Scott Boden in action last season

“I’ll be hoping to do exactly the same this year.

“I think I said it to you when I first came, I wouldn’t have come here with the club in the position it was at that time, if I didn’t back myself to do it.

“You’ve got to thrive off the pressure and accept that, it’s going to be there anyway.”

His ‘same again’ wish extends to the team’s fortunes as well.

Halfway through last season the aim, for Boden and Chesterfield, was National League survival.

But over boss John Sheridan’s first 15 games in charge they topped the form table.

The goal is to be number one for the table that really matters next season.

“You’ve got to aim for the top and come April 27th see where we lie,” said two-time Spireite Boden.

“You take the form from the back end of last season into it and that’s a good indication possibly.

“It’s a new season and we need to hit the ground running, those first five, 10 games and continue that throughout the season.”

Not everything can remain the same – there are new faces in the changing room and Boden welcomes their arrival, particularly those who have been there and done it already in the game.

“I’ve played with Cods (Luke Coddington) before, great keeper, and the other lads like Buchs (David Buchanan) and Gez (Anthony Gerrard) are experienced, they’ve had promotions and played a hell of a lot of games,” he said.

“People like that are definitely going to benefit us.”