The Posh, who are a club with a history of signing strikers from non-league, are currently seventh in League One, two points off the play-offs.

Manager Paul Cook said at the weekend that Tshimanga would only leave should his release clause be met. That money would then be reinvested into the squad, he added.

Tshimanga joined the Spireites in summer 2021 and scored 25 goals in 30 appearances last season, as well as winning Chesterfield’s Player of the Year award, the fans’ Player of the Year and being named in the National League Team of the Season.

Kabongo Tshimanga.

He has not been a regular starter this campaign but has still scored eight goals in 21 appearances, including just six starts, taking his overall total to 33 goals in 52 games. His record includes two hat-tricks and at one point last year he scored nine goals in seven consecutive games.

His incredible goalscoring achievements made him a fans’ favourite and although many supporters will understand that this deal is best for all parties there will still be some disappointment at seeing him leave.

The Congo-born man almost joined Birmingham City on the last day of the summer transfer window.

Town signed him from Boreham Wood for a fee believed to be around £250,000.