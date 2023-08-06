The striker came off the bench late on to head in a cross from Ollie Banks eight minutes into 13 of added-on time.

It was the 26-year-old’s first goal since scoring two away at Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day.

He told the DT: “It is nice, as a striker you always want to get off the mark in the first game of the season so I am delighted.

Joe Quigley celebrates his winner against Dorking Wanderers. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“Banksy knows I like that cross and I know he has got it on lock and I just had to steer it in.

“It is the first one since Boxing Day - it is not something I am happy about but I am delighted it has come nice and early this season. I have worked hard over pre-season, worked on a few bits, and it has paid off.”

Chesterfield put their fans through the mill on Saturday, giving up the lead twice before eventually winning 4-3.

Quigley continued: “It was stressful for me sat watching from the bench!

“I think it is always tougher watching from the bench, I think you go through the same emotions as the fans are going through - we all want to win. We got the job done in the end.

“The lads worked. I think we just need to work on not giving teams a little way back in when we are being so dominant. We have got a full house and we need to use that to our advantage and once we go 1-0 up we need to kill teams off a bit more.

“We need to stop giving teams little sniffs, little bits of energy, it is like handing them an energy drink as the gaffer says. When we go 1-0 up we need to be in more control of the game but that will come. The first game of the season is always a bit hectic. We will watch it back this week and have a lot of things to work on.”

Quigley is competing with Will Grigg and Harley Curtis for that lone striker role and it is something he relishes.