Chesterfield striker 'delighted' to score first goal in eight months against Dorking Wanderers

Joe Quigley was ‘delighted’ that his first goal in eight months won Chesterfield the game against Dorking Wanderers.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Aug 2023, 08:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 08:03 BST

The striker came off the bench late on to head in a cross from Ollie Banks eight minutes into 13 of added-on time.

It was the 26-year-old’s first goal since scoring two away at Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day.

He told the DT: “It is nice, as a striker you always want to get off the mark in the first game of the season so I am delighted.

Joe Quigley celebrates his winner against Dorking Wanderers. Picture: Tina Jenner.Joe Quigley celebrates his winner against Dorking Wanderers. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Banksy knows I like that cross and I know he has got it on lock and I just had to steer it in.

“It is the first one since Boxing Day - it is not something I am happy about but I am delighted it has come nice and early this season. I have worked hard over pre-season, worked on a few bits, and it has paid off.”

Chesterfield put their fans through the mill on Saturday, giving up the lead twice before eventually winning 4-3.

Quigley continued: “It was stressful for me sat watching from the bench!

“I think it is always tougher watching from the bench, I think you go through the same emotions as the fans are going through - we all want to win. We got the job done in the end.

“The lads worked. I think we just need to work on not giving teams a little way back in when we are being so dominant. We have got a full house and we need to use that to our advantage and once we go 1-0 up we need to kill teams off a bit more.

“We need to stop giving teams little sniffs, little bits of energy, it is like handing them an energy drink as the gaffer says. When we go 1-0 up we need to be in more control of the game but that will come. The first game of the season is always a bit hectic. We will watch it back this week and have a lot of things to work on.”

Quigley is competing with Will Grigg and Harley Curtis for that lone striker role and it is something he relishes.

He added: “There is competition across the squad and we have all got to keep pushing each other. It is healthy.”

Related topics:WanderersChesterfieldBanksyWill Grigg