Chesterfield edge seven-goal thriller against Dorking Wanderers - how the action unfolded

The match had absolutely everything – seven goals, great strikes, a penalty and a red card to kick-off the new campaign in style.

Ryan Colclough blasted the Spireites in front on 22 minutes but Jason Prior volleyed an instant equaliser for the physical visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior grabbed his second goal of the game from the penalty spot early in the second-half but a double from Liam Mandeville, including a stunning free-kick, moments after former Spireite Joe Cook was sent off, turned the scoreline around.

Chesterfield beat Dorking Wanderers 4-3 in the first game of the new season, Liam Mandeville scoring twice. Picture: Tina Jenner.

But the drama was not over as substitute Sebastian Bowerman pounced two minutes into 13 of added-on time to make it 3-3 only for Joe Quigley to glance in a header for 4-3 in the 98th minute to spark wild celebrations.

If this game is anything to go by, we are in one for hell of a season.

Before the action got underway there was a minute’s applause for popular former Spireite, Tony Brien, who sadly passed away earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town started brightly, winning two corners inside the first three minutes, as they dominated possession and territory.

And it was the hosts who had the first chance of the match but Mandeville blasted over when well-positioned in the box after skillful play by Armando Dobra.

The attacks kept on coming as Colclough slipped in Mandeville but Dorking goalkeeper Harrison Male rushed off his line to collect and then he also saved comfortably from Tom Naylor’s curling strike.

Chesterfield’s first goal of the new season came on 22 minutes when a corner fell to Colclough in the box and he blasted home into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the lead only lasted four minutes as Prior volleyed in Josh Taylor’s cross from the right.

The Blues tried to regain control and Dobra, who had been on the end of some heavy challenges, was denied twice by Male, one from close-range and one from much further out.

Dorking had grown into the half as it went on and Prior had a chance to grab his second but he dinked the ball over the bar.

There was a bit of tension in the Blues’ play at times but Jamie Grimes went close twice with headers before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Ruebyn Ricardo was booed off at half-time by the home faithful, who were rightly frustrated with his lack of protection for Dobra.

And early in the second-half referee Ricardo awarded Wanderers a penalty after seeing an incident from a corner. Prior tucked away the resulting spot-kick to put them in front.

Chesterfield lost their way for about 10 minutes but they got level when a swift counter ended with the determined Colclough digging out a low cross for Mandeville to tap in at the back post.

But defensively Town were still wide open and panicky and Dorking should have gone ahead but Prior messed up a one-on-one chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 15 minutes remaining the game was in the balance with the Spireites struggling to grab control or any sustained pressure.

However, on 80 minutes former Spireite Cook received his second yellow card and was sent off. And Mandeville superbly curled in the resulting free-kick from the edge of the box to put Chesterfield back in front.

But Dorking were not finished and they made it 3-3 when Bowerman finished inside the area in injury-time only for Chesterfield to win it 4-3 in the 98th minute through Quigley’s clever header.

Dorking’s players fell to the floor at the full-time whistle, they had played their part in a crazy encounter and will feel they deserved a point, while a huge roar went up in the home stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues are favourites for the title but they will have to defend better than this if that is to be the case.

Football is back!

Chesterfield: Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Banks; Mandeville (Uchegbulam, 90), Dobra, Colclough (Jacobs, 85); Grigg (Quigley, 85)