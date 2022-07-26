Chesterfield striker back in manager's plans despite being on transfer-list

The striker was put on the transfer list at the end of last season along with Laurence Maguire, Gavin Gunning and Calvin Miller.

The 29-year-old scored seven goals in 25 appearances last season after returning from long-term injury.

But the Dutch-born forward has impressed with his performances in pre-season so far, including winning and scoring a penalty against Rochdale and starting both games against Matlock Town and Bradford City.

Akwasi Asante in action against Chelsea.

With Kabongo Tshimanga yet to feature in pre-season, Asante’s time at the Spireites might not be up just yet.

“Pleasingly, Asante has come back absolutely tip-top, he is fit as a butcher’s dog and he has looked really good in training,” chairman Mike Goodwin said on the club’s We Are Sailing podcast.

“Kabby is not going to be fit to start the season - not full games - so Akwasi has pushed his way back into contention again. So that (him leaving) won’t be happening initially.”

A lot was asked of Asante last season when he returned from eight months out with a ruptured ACL, which probably resulted in him running out of steam at the end of the campaign and Cook not seeing him at his best.

Due to the injury nightmare at the club the striker played five lots of 90 minutes in a row when Cook was first appointed which probably took its toll in the end.