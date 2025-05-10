Armando Dobra.

Armando Dobra has returned to full training ahead of Chesterfield’s play-off semi-final against Walsall.

The Spireites entertain the Sadlers on Sunday (3.30pm) in the first leg, with the return fixture taking place next Friday. The winners across the two matches will face either Notts County or AFC Wimbledon in the final at Wembley on May 26.

And the Blues have received a pre-match fitness boost with Dobra now back in full training after missing the last four outings with a groin injury. The 24-year-old, who was crowned Chesterfield’s Player of the Year recently, has been pictured in training, albeit with some tape strapping on.

Paul Cook is not one for taking risks when it comes to injuries, so it seems likely that 12-goal Dobra will probably have to settle for a place on the bench, but it could mean he starts at the Bescot Stadium in the second leg or in the final if Town make it.

In other injury news, Jack Sparkes is available for selection after a knee injury, while Ollie Banks has started running again after a calf problem saw him miss the end of season run-in. Meanwhile, Paddy Madden missed out completely against Accrington Stanley a week ago because of a tight hamstring so it remains to be seen whether he can play any part this Sunday.

The match is a sell-out, with Walsall, who finished fourth after missing out on automatic promotion on the last day of the season, taking up their allocation of just over 1,000. Chesterfield’s tickets for the away leg go on sale to season ticket holders from 10am on Tuesday, May 13 (online only).