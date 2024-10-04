Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield could welcome back some players from injury for Saturday’s clash against Walsall.

The 10th-placed Spireites host Walsall in third this weekend. Town go into the game on the back of collecting four points from two tricky away matches at Doncaster Rovers and Bromley, while the Sadlers surprisingly lost 6-2 at home to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

Manager Paul Cook had to make some enforced changes against Bromley, with Devan Tanton (knock), Harvey Araujo (head injury) and Dilan Markanday (calf) all not involved in the squad.

However, when speaking to the DT on Tuesday night, Cook was not overly concerned about the injuries, saying he was pretty sure they were not severe.

Devan Tanton in action against Doncaster Rovers.

And although Cook understandably did not want to say who was available this weekend, he did confirm that that at least one of the three is back.

He laughed: “Mat Sadler does not need to know my team at half past nine on a Friday morning. He can find out at half past one tomorrow!”

That positive news comes after Cook also revealed a change in John Fleck’s training plan should allow him to be available for selection from now on.

Meanwhile, Sadler will be hoping his side can dust themselves down and recover from their heavy defeat. They led 2-1 at half-time before collapsing after the break.

"It was a really strange second half and we've got to move on really, really quickly,” Sadler told the BBC after the game.

"It was a crazy second half from our perspective and it sucked the life out of us. We went for it at 4-2 to get back in the game, but then they go back up the other end and make it 5-2 and it changes again."