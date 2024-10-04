Positive update on Chesterfield midfielder John Fleck ahead of Walsall clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Fleck is available for selection for Chesterfield’s game at home to Walsall on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced midfielder, 33, signed for the Spireites last month on a free transfer but is yet to make his debut.

The former Sheffield United and Rangers man was included in the squad against Cheltenham Town in September but has not featured in the matchday 18 in the last two matches at Doncaster Rovers or Bromley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Paul Cook has explained how change in his training schedule has helped him and that he is available this weekend.

John Fleck.

Cook told the DT on Friday morning: “John has picked up a couple of little niggly injuries at the end of each week. He has trained really hard and what we are feeling is that the injuries are more fatigue at the end of a tough week.

"John has been doing Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays really tough, and obviously by the end of Friday he has been reporting bits of fatigue and tiredness.

"What we have done this week is, he has trained hard at the beginning of the week, and at the end of the week we have come off it in relation to making sure he is now going to be available for Saturdays which is good and we can build his fitness up over a period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John has now had a really tough Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, he’s had Thursday off, and now he is coming in this morning fit and available which is great for us.”

After successive away matches, Town now have back-to-back home games against Walsall and Notts County. Chesterfield are 10th in the table after the first nine fixtures, while next opponents Walsall, who lost 6-2 against Fleetwood Town in midweek, are third.