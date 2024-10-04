Positive update on Chesterfield midfielder John Fleck ahead of Walsall clash
The experienced midfielder, 33, signed for the Spireites last month on a free transfer but is yet to make his debut.
The former Sheffield United and Rangers man was included in the squad against Cheltenham Town in September but has not featured in the matchday 18 in the last two matches at Doncaster Rovers or Bromley.
But Paul Cook has explained how change in his training schedule has helped him and that he is available this weekend.
Cook told the DT on Friday morning: “John has picked up a couple of little niggly injuries at the end of each week. He has trained really hard and what we are feeling is that the injuries are more fatigue at the end of a tough week.
"John has been doing Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays really tough, and obviously by the end of Friday he has been reporting bits of fatigue and tiredness.
"What we have done this week is, he has trained hard at the beginning of the week, and at the end of the week we have come off it in relation to making sure he is now going to be available for Saturdays which is good and we can build his fitness up over a period of time.
"John has now had a really tough Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, he’s had Thursday off, and now he is coming in this morning fit and available which is great for us.”
After successive away matches, Town now have back-to-back home games against Walsall and Notts County. Chesterfield are 10th in the table after the first nine fixtures, while next opponents Walsall, who lost 6-2 against Fleetwood Town in midweek, are third.
