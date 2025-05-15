Chesterfield silence suggests laser focus for Walsall play-off second leg

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Chesterfield go into Friday’s play-off semi-final second leg with laser focus, it would seem.

The Spireites could pull off one of the greatest comebacks in their recent modern history if they manage to come from two goals down against the Saddlers at the Bescot Stadium and book their place in the final at Wembley. The full-time scenes would be epic. It would be goosebumps galore. People would talk about it for years to come.

There is always drama in the play-offs. This time of the year is the best for creating memories. It has been no different so far, with Sunderland’s last-gasp goal against Coventry City producing absolute limbs, and Leyton Orient winning on penalties after Stockport County missed two sitters at the end of normal time and extra-time.

And it would seem the decision by Chesterfield not to have a pre-match press conference before Friday’s encounter in the West Midlands means the Blues are going about their business with laser-like focus. No distractions. They have said everything already. The ‘it’s only half-time’, ‘if we score the next goal’ and ‘still plenty of football to play’ lines have already been trotted out after the first leg. The time for talking is over. Chesterfield will try to do their talking on the pitch. We will just have to wait a little bit longer to find out whether Armando Dobra and Jack Sparkes are fit enough to start or whether Ollie Banks could be involved. Paul Cook keeps his cards close to his chest when it comes to team news and injuries, so it was unlikely he was going to reveal all to Walsall boss Mat Sadler over YouTube anyway!

The final preparations are being run through on the training ground and then it will be down to business. Have Chesterfield given themselves too much to do? Could Walsall crumble if the Spireites score first? Could the hosts kill the tie in the first few minutes? There are so many scenarios and narratives. As fans, pundits and journalists we all like to think we can predict what is going to happen next but the likelihood is we will all be miles off it. Cook has never won the play-offs in his 20-year managerial career so if he was to do it from this position then it would be time to build that statue. Hold on to your hats. Or, in Cooky’s world, your cups of tea.