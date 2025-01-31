Michael Olakigbe in action for Brentford. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images).

Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe has become Chesterfield’s latest signing of the transfer window.

The 20-year-old, who has been capped by England at youth level, has joined on loan until the end of the season.

The direct winger, who can play on both flanks, made eight appearances in the Premier League last season and 12 in all competitions before being loaned out to League One Wigan Athletic in the first-half of this campaign. He played against the Spireites in the EFL Trophy in December.

London-born Olakigbe featured 18 times for the Latics, starting on seven occasions in the league, before being recalled earlier this week. He also had a loan spell at Peterborough United last season.

He is held in high regard at Brentford and is under contract until summer 2028. He joined the Bees from Fulham in July 2022 for an undisclosed fee. The youngster had previously been at QPR.

Speaking about Olakigbe when he first joined the Bees, Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane, said: “He is a winger who can eliminate players with his ability and he has really good pace. He is somebody who will bring goals and assists to the team. He is a really good character and he wants to get better and better.”

Olakigbe becomes Chesterfield’s sixth signing of this transfer window and he could make his debut against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.