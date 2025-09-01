Young Manchester City forward Will Dickson has signed for Chesterfield on loan.

The 20-year-old, described as a ‘versatile forward’ and a ‘consistent goalscorer’, has joined until January 5. He has been at City for the last 10 years and has progressed through the club’s academy, winning the Under-18 Premier League title in the 2021/2022 season.

Dickson came on as a substitute against Chesterfield last season for Manchester City’s youths in the EFL Trophy tie at the SMH Group Stadium, which the Spireites won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s the perfect place for me to get some first-team minutes and some great experience. “I really like the stadium and it really helped with my decision.”

Will Dickson in action for Manchester City's academy.

The Liverpool-born youngster, who has been capped by England at under-19 level, was on loan at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in the second-half of last season, which was his first experience of a loan move, making seven appearances.

It was thought that Chesterfield’s transfer priority was in defence but it is the forward line they have added to. Town have started the season in good form, sitting second in the League Two table, and they are the joint top scorers in the division, netting 11 times.

Dickson becomes Chesterfield’s 12th summer signing and he could make his debut against Crewe in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night. The transfer window is now closed until January and clubs can only sign free transfers until then.

In more positive news, the Spireites managed to keep Armando Dobra, who was reportedly attracting interest from several other clubs in this window.