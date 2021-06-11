Scott Loach. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield have wasted no time in adding to their squad, with the first signing through the door less than a week after the play-off defeat to Notts County.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after leaving Barnet, where he made 26 appearances last season.

Nottinghamshire-based Loach said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling. I’m really, really happy.

“With me being fairly local, it’s a really good opportunity for me and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Manager James Rowe added: “I have followed Scott’s progress for a number of years and I am delighted we have secured his signature for next season.

“He will add invaluable experience to the position and I am certain our supporters will take to Scott’s on and off the field qualities quickly.”

The stopper has had various clubs, including 150 appearances for Watford and being voted the players' player of the year for two years running and the fans' player of the year at Hartlepool United where he played 100 consecutive games

He was capped by England 14 times at under-21 level and also featured in the full squad.

As many as six goalkeepers played for Town last season.

Grant Smith looked to have nailed down the number one jersey but James Montgomery, who signed on a short-term deal from Gateshead in April, started the last six matches.