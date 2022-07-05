Chesterfield sign former Torquay United goalkeeper from Port Vale on loan

Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan has become signing number 10 for Chesterfield this summer.

By Liam Norcliffe
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 5:35 pm
The 31-year-old has joined on a season-long loan from League One Port Vale.

Before Vale he was at Torquay United, famously scoring a header in the 2021 National League play-off final against Hartlepool United.

He will provide competition to Scott Loach for the number one spot.

Lucas Covolan. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Covolan said: “When I spoke with my agent and I got the opportunity to come here I knew it was the right decision. With what the club wants to achieve, it felt right.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be here, I think we’re going to make a good go of it this season.

“I want to fight for the position and fight for promotion back to the Football League.

“The gaffer has asked me to make match-winning saves and that’s what I want to do. I want to achieve what everyone at Chesterfield wants.”

Covolan joined Vale in June 2021 and has gone on to make 22 appearances, recording seven clean sheets.

