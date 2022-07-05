The 31-year-old has joined on a season-long loan from League One Port Vale.

Before Vale he was at Torquay United, famously scoring a header in the 2021 National League play-off final against Hartlepool United.

He will provide competition to Scott Loach for the number one spot.

Lucas Covolan. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Covolan said: “When I spoke with my agent and I got the opportunity to come here I knew it was the right decision. With what the club wants to achieve, it felt right.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be here, I think we’re going to make a good go of it this season.

“I want to fight for the position and fight for promotion back to the Football League.

“The gaffer has asked me to make match-winning saves and that’s what I want to do. I want to achieve what everyone at Chesterfield wants.”