The 21-year-old has joined on a free transfer from Ipswich Town and has penned a two-year deal.

The Albania under-21 international still had a year remaining on his contract at the League One club but he departed by mutual consent this week.

He becomes the Spireites’ ninth summer signing so far.

Armando Dobra. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Dobra played three times under Paul Cook when he was the Tractor Boys manager last season.

“I’m buzzing to sign for such a massive club and I can’t wait to get started,” Dobra said.

“I just want to enjoy my football. I feel like we can have a good season. I can’t wait to push on and see what this season brings.

“He (Cook) is a massive part in me coming here as he helped me a lot in the past. I personally think he’s an amazing manager.

“‘Robbo [Gary Roberts] also helped me a lot in my time at Ipswich. They’ve both helped me develop a lot.”

He has been capped at under-21 level for Albania and was sent off against England at the Technique Stadium in June.

Dobra is the second player to join from Ipswich this summer, following the arrival of left-back Bailey Clements, 21.

He was loaned out to League Two Colchester United last season, grabbing two goals and three assists in 17 appearances. However, he found himself out of the team from January onwards.

In total he has played 30 times for Ipswich after coming through the academy, scoring twice and creating four others.