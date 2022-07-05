Chesterfield have made eight signings so far and they are not done yet, with a deal for attacking midfielder Armando Dobra, 21, set to be announced in the coming days.

Let’s take a look at what has been happening elsewhere around the division:

WREXHAM

Former Spireite Charlie Carter is back in the National League.

The Red Dragons have made their first summer signing in former Crawley Town centre-back Jordan Tunnicliffe, 28, on a free transfer.

OLDHAM ATHLETIC

Experienced pair Zaine Francis-Angol and Lois Maynard have bolstered the ranks of the relegated side.

Francis-Angol, 31, has two promotions from the National League on his CV with Hartlepool United and Stockport County, while Maynard, 31, has also won promotion twice from this level with Salford City and Stockport.

Also joining is defender Nathan Sheron, 24, from Harrogate Town.

BOREHAM WOOD

Manager Lee Garrard has swooped to bring in five new players in the last few days.

Strikers Danny Elliott, Lee Ndlovu and Danny Newton have been joined by midfielder Alfie Egan and full-back Dion Kelly-Evans.

Elliott, 29, scored 19 goals in the National League North for Boston United last season, while Ndlovu, 27, bagged 15 times in the same division for Brackley Town.

Newton, 31, comes in from National League play-off finalists Solihull Moors, Kelly-Evans was let go by Notts County and Egan was last at Ebbsfleet United.

EASTLEIGH

Former Spireites midfielder Charlie Carter, 25, has penned a permanent deal after leaving Stevenage.

HALIFAX

Another former Spireite, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, has joined the Shaymen after being released by Tranmere Rovers.

The striker, 27, has helped both Salford City and Grimsby Town win promotion from the National League previously.

Meanwhile, full-back Tyler Golden, 22, has joined from Salford and centre-back Jamie Stott, 24, has signed from Stockport County, both on free transfers.

But they have lost defender Jay Benn, 20, who has joined League One Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee.

BARNET

Full-back Ben Wynter, 24, has joined from Torquay United following the expiration of his contract, while midfielder Dale Gorman, 26, links-up from Yeovil Town.

DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE