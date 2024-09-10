Chesterfield have made another statement addition in experienced former Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck.

The 33-year-old has been training with the Spireites and has now put pen to paper on a contract until the end of the season.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he said. “I’ve been training here for just over a week and the opportunity has come up to sign until the end of the season, so I’m really happy. It’s been great to just get back in amongst the training group so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Fleck has an impressive CV, winning league titles and cups with Rangers, and promotions with the Blades, including to the Premier League. He is a legend at Bramall Lane, making more than 250 appearances for United, playing for them in the top-flight.

John Fleck. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Scot, who has five caps for his country, was available on a free transfer after leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season. His other clubs include Coventry City and Blackpool.

The transfer window closed at the end of August but manager Paul Cook said he was interested in the free agent market if it was a player who he felt made them better.

Town submitted their squad list to the EFL last week, leaving three spaces spare for signings such as this, with two now remaining.

He will compete for a place in central midfield with Ollie Banks, Darren Oldaker, Jenson Metcalfe and Mike Jones.

Fleck could make his debut against Port Vale this Saturday.