Ronan Darcy in action for Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Chesterfield have signed midfielder Ronan Darcy on a season loan from Wigan Athletic.

The 24-year-old has won two promotions from League Two with Bolton Wanderers and Crawley Town, as well as with Queen’s Park from Scottish League One. He has also played for Swindon Town and had a stint at Norwegian side Sognda.

The attacking midfielder scored six goals and provided seven assists as Crawley won promotion from League Two in the 2023/2024 season, and he grabbed five assists in League One, before moving to Wigan in January for a fee, penning a two-and-a-half year deal. Darcy featured heavily for the Latics early on but was less involved towards the end of last season.

Darcy, who has already trained with the squad this week, becomes Chesterfield ninth summer signing and he could make his debut against Cheltenham Town this Saturday.

Wigan boss Ryan Lowe named Darcy among three players who would be allowed to leave the club recently, adding: "Ronan Darcy can go and play a few games somewhere else, he's a great lad. Darce is a number 10 which unfortunately I'm not going to be playing with this season.”