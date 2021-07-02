The 29-year-old has joined on a free transfer after being released by Grimsby Town, who were relegated from League Two last season.

The forward has a wealth of Football League experience from his time at Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers.

Payne said: “I’m glad to get it sorted. I’ve heard a lot about the gaffer and I think the team has what it takes to go up next season.

“The manager has big plans and after speaking to him, I’m excited to get started.”

His arrival means Town have an abundance of striking options with Akwasi Asante, Danny Rowe, Tom Denton, Nathan Tyson and Kairo Mitchell.

Payne’s impressive goalscoring record for Dover Athletic in the National League landed him a move to Barnsley, who had just been promoted to the Championship, in May 2016.

He then signed for Shrewsbury, scoring 14 goals as they reached the League One play-off final and the EFL Trophy final.

His next club was Bristol Rovers before returning to Shrewsbury on loan.

A transfer to Tranmere followed before he signed for Grimsby in January this year.

While at the Mariners last season he was involved in a controversial incident in which he was said to have ‘headbutted’ teammate Filipe Morais during a match against Bradford City and was sent off.

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst said it was 'embarrassing’ and neither Payne or Morais played for the club again.