Chesterfield set to sign winger on loan from Premier League club

The Spireites are currently 9th in League Two.

Chesterfield are set to make another signing ahead of this Saturday’s match at Cheltenham Town.

The Spireites have already brought in Janoi Donacien, Jack Sparkes, Bim Pepple, Dylan Duffy and Kyle McFadzean in this transfer window, although the latter is going to be out injured for a lengthy period of time.

The deadline for clubs to make new additions is this Monday at 11pm and then after that they must submit their final squad lists to the Football League to take them to the end of the season.

All being well, we understand that the Spireites are set to sign a winger on loan from a Premier League club today ahead of this weekend’s action. The youngster has made appearances for his top-flight side, has been capped by England at youth level and has been on loan at a team in League One this season.

His arrival will boost Chesterfield’s options out wide following the departures of Dilan Markanday and James Berry and he could go straight into the squad for this Saturday’s clash at Whaddon Road.

The Spireites, unbeaten in their last three, are ninth in League Two and six points off the play-offs with 19 games remaining.