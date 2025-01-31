Kyle McFadzean. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield have been dealt a ‘hammer blow’ with the news that new signing Kyle McFadzean is going to be out for a significant period of time.

The experienced defender, 37, only signed earlier this month on a free transfer after leaving Blackburn Rovers. Although he was only two appearances into his Spireites career, the centre-back had impressed everyone.

But he was forced off in the second-half of Tuesday night’s 3-0 win against Bromley with a knee problem and, although it was hoped it was just a knock, the Blues have received some more bad news on the injury front, which sadly is a recurring theme this season.

"We have got some disappointing news on Kyle McFadzean who is going to be out for a period of time,” Paul Cook told the DT on Friday morning. “It is another absolute hammer blow to us if I am honest with you. I think everyone can see the calmness and the quality he has brought to our team. I think he started the game against Port Vale a little shaky, home debut, little nervous, and then the rest of the game-time has been exactly what we thought we would get. He is a top player and a top pro and he is going to be a big miss for us now because he was forming part of a new back four so we are going to have to adjust to that. Hopefully he can still be back to help us still.”

Chesterfield still have fellow defenders Tyrone Williams and Ash Palmer to call on but both of them have been out injured, with Palmer having not played this season after a knee injury and with Williams having been out since December with a dislocated shoulder.

Asked whether Chesterfield will look to sign another centre-back or go with Palmer or Williams, Cook replied: "A bit of everything. We are actively in the market all of the time. I think Tyrone Williams and Ash Palmer have done absolutely brilliant for us. They both come out of the team through injury, they haven’t come out for anything other than injury.”