Chesterfield will be making a decision shortly on what to do with loan pair Bailey Hobson and Bailey Clements.

Hobson, 21, signed for Kidderminster Harriers for one month on September 22. The midfielder has apparently impressed, scoring goals against Oldham Athletic and Dorking Wanderers.

Clements, 22, joined Eastleigh for a month on September 28. Like Hobson, the left-back has also been receiving positive reviews for his performances.

Asked by the DT if any decisions had been made on whether to bring them back or extend their loans, coach Danny Webb said: “Not yet. Discussions have happened sort of flippantly within the office. You talk about things like that and then ‘bang’, you’ve got another game to worry about and plan for so it is thick and fast.

Bailey Hobson. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"We have had people watching both Baileys and all we have had is good reports back. Myself and Gary (Roberts) have watched videos back of the Baileys and they are doing ever so well and that is credit to them.

"We have certainly not ruled out getting them back after the 28 days, as we haven’t ruled out keeping them.”

Webb added: "The manager sent them out on loan for a reason – to play – and to benefit us, more importantly, let’s be selfish about it, it was mainly us. We want to get them fit and raring to go because they are both good players.