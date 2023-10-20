Chesterfield set to make decisions on loan pair at Kidderminster Harriers and Eastleigh
Hobson, 21, signed for Kidderminster Harriers for one month on September 22. The midfielder has apparently impressed, scoring goals against Oldham Athletic and Dorking Wanderers.
Clements, 22, joined Eastleigh for a month on September 28. Like Hobson, the left-back has also been receiving positive reviews for his performances.
Asked by the DT if any decisions had been made on whether to bring them back or extend their loans, coach Danny Webb said: “Not yet. Discussions have happened sort of flippantly within the office. You talk about things like that and then ‘bang’, you’ve got another game to worry about and plan for so it is thick and fast.
"We have had people watching both Baileys and all we have had is good reports back. Myself and Gary (Roberts) have watched videos back of the Baileys and they are doing ever so well and that is credit to them.
"We have certainly not ruled out getting them back after the 28 days, as we haven’t ruled out keeping them.”
Webb added: "The manager sent them out on loan for a reason – to play – and to benefit us, more importantly, let’s be selfish about it, it was mainly us. We want to get them fit and raring to go because they are both good players.
"It is a possibility that we could do either, but we probably won’t tell you that until the last day of the loan.”