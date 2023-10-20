Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The forward, who has scored five goals this season, limped off against Boreham Wood two weeks ago and scan results show it is not good news for the Spireites.

“He has had a scan and sadly we are looking at a couple of weeks,” coach Danny Webb told the DT on Friday morning.

"His ankle is a bit worse than what we all thought and he first thought because it feels fine for him to walk on but sometimes until you get out on the grass and start twisting and turning those ankle joints and ligaments you don’t realise how painful or how bad it is and how unsettling it is to go out on the pitch with that injury. You can strap it up but especially with the manager we have got, he likes people to be 100 per cent fit, he does not try and force players on the pitch if they are not right and Joe is right.”

Joe Quigley.

With Quigley set for a spell on the sidelines, it could mean Harley Curtis is given more minutes after making his debut last weekend.

Webb continued: "It is really disappointing, but one door closes, another opens. Harley got a few minutes against Kettering the other day and I am sure he will be involved again tomorrow. Joe is a unique player for us, the only real 6ft 3in target man we have got so that is a shame to lose that, but Griggy and Harley bring other qualities that I don’t think other teams have got in this league. We are disappointed but we are not going to mope about it and we will use the good squad that we have got to try and get a win tomorrow.”

Webb was also asked whether Quigley’s injury means Town might have to dip into the transfer market.

