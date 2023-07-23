News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Chesterfield set to make decision on former Solihull Moors goalkeeper

Chesterfield are set to make a decision on trialist goalkeeper Ryan Boot before facing Bristol Rovers next Saturday in their final pre-season friendly.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

The 28-year-old is a free agent after opting not to sign a new contract at Solihull Moors, ending his five-year spell at the club.

The England C international played the last 20 minutes against Derby County on Wednesday night and got another half an hour against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, making a couple of saves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Spireites are keen to sign another stopper to provide competition to Harry Tyrer.

Former Solihull Moors goalkeeper, Ryan Boot, is on trial at Chesterfield.Former Solihull Moors goalkeeper, Ryan Boot, is on trial at Chesterfield.
Former Solihull Moors goalkeeper, Ryan Boot, is on trial at Chesterfield.
Most Popular

"We will certainly have a look at him in training again,” coach Danny Webb told the DT after the 3-2 win at Accrington.

"He (Boot) probably doesn’t want it to drag on for too long before a decision is made so I would hazard a guess that a decision will be made on Ryan before Bristol Rovers.”

Boot made 226 appearances for Moors, recording 69 clean sheets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boot and Solihull both confirmed his departure from the club earlier this week.

"I’ll always keep a keen eye out for the club and its progression, but I’ll now look forward to my next challenge as I move onto pastures new,” Boot said.

In a statement, Solihull said: "As part of the club’s re-engagement process, Boot declined an offer of new terms made to him.

“Everyone at Solihull Moors would like to thank Ryan for his services and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Former Crewe Alexandra midfielder on trial at Chesterfield

Related topics:Bristol RoversChesterfieldAccrington