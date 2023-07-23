The 28-year-old is a free agent after opting not to sign a new contract at Solihull Moors, ending his five-year spell at the club.

The England C international played the last 20 minutes against Derby County on Wednesday night and got another half an hour against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, making a couple of saves.

The Spireites are keen to sign another stopper to provide competition to Harry Tyrer.

"We will certainly have a look at him in training again,” coach Danny Webb told the DT after the 3-2 win at Accrington.

"He (Boot) probably doesn’t want it to drag on for too long before a decision is made so I would hazard a guess that a decision will be made on Ryan before Bristol Rovers.”

Boot made 226 appearances for Moors, recording 69 clean sheets.

Boot and Solihull both confirmed his departure from the club earlier this week.

"I’ll always keep a keen eye out for the club and its progression, but I’ll now look forward to my next challenge as I move onto pastures new,” Boot said.

In a statement, Solihull said: "As part of the club’s re-engagement process, Boot declined an offer of new terms made to him.