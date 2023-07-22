Former Crewe Alexandra midfielder on trial at Chesterfield

The 25-year-old came on for the last 30 minutes of the Spireites’ 3-2 friendly win against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Ainley came through the academy at Gresty Road from the age of eight, made his debut at 17, and went on to make almost 280 appearances across eight years, scoring 21 goals.

His highlight at Crewe was winning promotion from League Two in the 2019/2020 season.

Callum Ainley in action for Crewe. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

He is a free agent after leaving Crewe at the end of last season.

"We saw some good touches from him, I would imagine he will be back in on Monday, we will see,” coach Danny Webb said post-match.

On Ainley’s departure from the Railwaymen, Crewe manager Lee Bell, said at the time: “Callum is a promotion-winner who has given so many years to the club. He's been a terrific servant.

“I think we agree it’s time for him to try something else, and he will get plenty of offers. He is at a good age and has played loads of football in this division and the one above.

“I’ve no doubt that in six months he will be settled and pleased with the way things have worked out. Callum will always be welcome at Crewe Alexandra.”