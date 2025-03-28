Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield will be short of defensive options for the game at Barrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites have suffered another injury blow this week with the news that Janoi Donacien will not play again this season because of a hamstring injury that he picked up against Harrogate Town last weekend. Donacien’s absence comes after fellow right-back Ryheem Sheckleford has also been ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a calf injury.

Liam Mandeville filled in again at right-back against Harrogate, as he has done several times this season, while another option could be to register Vontae Daley-Campbell, who has not played since October after a hamstring operation but has since played in the reserves. He was not included in the 22-man squad submitted to the EFL in January but the league does allow clubs to register players outside of the transfer window in ‘exceptional circumstances’, and long-term injuries are thought to come under that umbrella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We travel to Barrow tomorrow very light of defensive options, very light,” Paul Cook said on Friday morning. “It is not an excuse.”

Vontae Daley-Campbell has not played since October.

Defenders Kyle McFadzean and Harvey Araujo have been pictured in training this week but it remains to be seen whether Saturday comes too soon for the pair.

"Our hope is we will see McFadzen and Araujo (at some point this season), Cook explained. “That is our hope. So if we don’t see them, we might see a very attacking team on the pitch due to the fact we don’t have many defenders left.”

When asked if they can register anyone else, Cook, who understandably did not want to give too much away, continued: “We are doing what we can do. The squad is the squad. The rules apply to every team. We are where we are. We are doing everything we can to make anyone available that could possibly be available.”