Janoi Danocien has been ruled out injured for the rest of the season.

The defender hobbled off in the first-half of last Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Harrogate Town with a hamstring problem and headed down the tunnel looking very downbeat. There were fears he would not play again this term and sadly those feelings are correct.

The 31-year-old signed in January on a free transfer because the Spireites were already short of defensive options so his absence leaves them even more stretched. The former Ipswich Town man showed glimpses of his quality in his four starts and eight appearances in total but Paul Cook has now confirmed he won’t feature again this campaign.

The versatile Donacien, who can play right-back or centre-half, only joined on a short-term deal until the end of the season so he is set to become a free agent this summer.

The news is a big shame because he was out for most of last season with a groin injury which required surgery. He was valued so highly by everyone at Premier League Ipswich that they allowed him to stay on and train with them even when he was released.

"No chance we will see Donacien,” Cook told the DT. “It is a massive blow for JD. I can only tell people from my time at Ipswich how good a player he is and how much better he would make us going forward. He is one of the best lads you will meet in football. Will to win through the roof. Desire to win. Train properly. Real characters that you want in your building.”