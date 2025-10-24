Chesterfield could have a number of players back for Saturday’s clash at Tranmere Rovers.

A win for the Spireites at Prenton Park, a ground they lost 4-0 at last season, could propel them up to second in the League Two table if other results go their way. They are currently sixth after 13 games and make the trip to Merseyside unbeaten in their last three in all competitions.

But they face a Tranmere side who will be full of confidence after a superb 4-1 victory at Bristol Rovers last weekend, their first in eight league matches. Chesterfield could have been a couple of goals to the good at Tranmere in April but a second-half collapse saw them concede four times so that will no doubt be in the back of their minds this time around.

In terms of team news, the Blues will be boosted by the return of Vontae Daley-Campbell and Tom Naylor, who are both available again after serving one-match bans for accumulation of yellow cards. Will Grigg, who has missed the last three outings with a groin niggle, is set to be involved, while John Fleck has overcome a tight calf and could be included. And Dylan Duffy came through his cameo appearance off the bench a week ago with no problems. Although he is not in the registered 22-man squad, Ryheem Sheckleford has recovered from injury and is back training. That leaves only Matt Dibley-Dias (knee), who is hoping to be back for the start of 2026, and Luke Butterfield (foot) and Gunner Elliott (ankle), as the ones who are not ready just yet.

Speaking on Friday at the pre-match press conference, first-team coach Kieron Dyer confirmed: "Dylan is fine. We have some good news as well, Will Grigg is back on the grass, could feature at the weekend. John Fleck is back as well. Shecks is back training as well. So we have nearly got a full squad and everyone is raring to go. It gives the manager and coaches a lot of options and we would rather be in this position than where we were at times last season.”

On Grigg, he added: “It is a massive (boost). It is not just his goals, it is his presence he gives us. If you look at the game at the weekend (against Fleetwood Town), if you had a Griggy on the pitch, just with his fox-in-the box movement, he could have come up with a winner. To have him back is a massive lift to the squad.”