Chesterfield could have a couple of new signings through the door early next week.

The Spireites have already brought in two new additions in Jonai Donacien and Bim Pepple in this transfer window and they could have more reinforcements soon.

When asked about incomings afer Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Grimsby, Danny Webb said: “Yes, potentially one or two on Monday or Tuesday, but it is not finalised yet.”

But there is another injury blow in the camp with Harvey Araujo set for a long spell on the sidelines. Webb explained: “Harvey has had a scan on his knee and that is not very good. That is going to be a couple of months for him.”

Chesterfield drew 1-1 at Grimsby. Image: Chesterfield FC

However, Jenson Metcalfe, Michael Jacobs and Vontae Daley-Campbell will return to training next week.

Tom Naylor’s header earned Chesterfield a point at Blundell Park, with Webb saying: “To come here after three successive defeats and get a point, I think we have got to be pleased with that.

“At 1-0 down we were feeling a bit shaky and the crowd were behind them but it was important that we stood our ground and didn’t let it go to two and then we gradually built ourselves way back into the game. Both full-backs were excellent I thought. We had some really good passages, had loads of set-pieces, and eventually one went in for us. I think in the second-half Max Thompson and the back four played the pitch well because it is very, very bobbly. It was important we didn’t lose the game on something silly.

"It was a really good game of football I thought. Grimsby are a good team, they gave us a good game, and hopefully they feel the same way about us.”

Webb continued: “Today it was great to come away with something. I think we are going in the right direction and we want to push on for the top seven. I think with the bench we had today and with the lads who are coming back next week, I think things will gradually get more and more positive.

“We have showed some steeliness but it hasn’t just been blood and guts and kicking it anywhere. We played some good football as well. At times on counter-attacks we probably made the wrong pass through to the wrong person.”

Chesterfield’s next game is Port Vale at home on Saturday.