Chesterfield set for reunion with familiar face in FA Cup second round at Exeter City - full draw confirmed

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 20:03 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 20:08 BST
Chesterfield will travel to Exeter City in the FA Cup second round.

The Grecians, who are managed by former Spireites boss Gary Caldwell, are currently 11th in League One.

The tie will be played between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winners of second round matches collect £75,000 in prize money, with the losers receiving £20,000.

Will Grigg scored twice in Chesterfield's first round win against Horsham.placeholder image
Will Grigg scored twice in Chesterfield's first round win against Horsham.

The draw was made on BBC2 on Sunday evening, and was hosted by Kelly Somers, with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman pulling out the balls.

The Spireites booked their place in the second round after beating seventh-tier Horsham 3-1 on Saturday, with Will Grigg scoring two goals. The victory secured them £45,000 in prize money.

Town have reached the third round for the last three years, losing to Chelsea, West Brom and Watford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chesterfield return to league action on Saturday at home to Accrington Stanley.

FULL DRAW:

  • Salford City v Cheltenham Town
  • Walsall v Charlton Athletic
  • Exeter City v Chesterfield
  • Leyton Orient v Oldham Athletic
  • Barnsley v Bristol Rovers
  • AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham and Redbridge
  • Accrington Stanley v Swindon Town
  • Crawley Town v Chesham United/Lincoln City
  • Burton Albion v Tamworth
  • Blackpool v Birmingham City
  • Stevenage v Mansfield
  • Peterborough United v Notts County
  • Stockport County v Brackley Town
  • Wealdstone v Wycombe Wanderers
  • Morecambe v Bradford City
  • Solihull Moors v Bromley
  • Kettering Town v Doncaster Rovers
  • Reading v Harborough Town
  • Harrogate Town v Gainsborough Trinity
  • Cambridge United v Wigan Athletic
Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireitesLeague One
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice