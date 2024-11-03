Chesterfield will travel to Exeter City in the FA Cup second round.

The Grecians, who are managed by former Spireites boss Gary Caldwell, are currently 11th in League One.

The tie will be played between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2.

The winners of second round matches collect £75,000 in prize money, with the losers receiving £20,000.

Will Grigg scored twice in Chesterfield's first round win against Horsham.

The draw was made on BBC2 on Sunday evening, and was hosted by Kelly Somers, with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman pulling out the balls.

The Spireites booked their place in the second round after beating seventh-tier Horsham 3-1 on Saturday, with Will Grigg scoring two goals. The victory secured them £45,000 in prize money.

Town have reached the third round for the last three years, losing to Chelsea, West Brom and Watford.

Chesterfield return to league action on Saturday at home to Accrington Stanley.

FULL DRAW:

Salford City v Cheltenham Town

Walsall v Charlton Athletic

Exeter City v Chesterfield

Leyton Orient v Oldham Athletic

Barnsley v Bristol Rovers

AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham and Redbridge

Accrington Stanley v Swindon Town

Crawley Town v Chesham United/Lincoln City

Burton Albion v Tamworth

Blackpool v Birmingham City

Stevenage v Mansfield

Peterborough United v Notts County

Stockport County v Brackley Town

Wealdstone v Wycombe Wanderers

Morecambe v Bradford City

Solihull Moors v Bromley

Kettering Town v Doncaster Rovers

Reading v Harborough Town

Harrogate Town v Gainsborough Trinity

Cambridge United v Wigan Athletic