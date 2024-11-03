Chesterfield set for reunion with familiar face in FA Cup second round at Exeter City - full draw confirmed
The Grecians, who are managed by former Spireites boss Gary Caldwell, are currently 11th in League One.
The tie will be played between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2.
The winners of second round matches collect £75,000 in prize money, with the losers receiving £20,000.
The draw was made on BBC2 on Sunday evening, and was hosted by Kelly Somers, with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman pulling out the balls.
The Spireites booked their place in the second round after beating seventh-tier Horsham 3-1 on Saturday, with Will Grigg scoring two goals. The victory secured them £45,000 in prize money.
Town have reached the third round for the last three years, losing to Chelsea, West Brom and Watford.
Chesterfield return to league action on Saturday at home to Accrington Stanley.
FULL DRAW:
- Salford City v Cheltenham Town
- Walsall v Charlton Athletic
- Exeter City v Chesterfield
- Leyton Orient v Oldham Athletic
- Barnsley v Bristol Rovers
- AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham and Redbridge
- Accrington Stanley v Swindon Town
- Crawley Town v Chesham United/Lincoln City
- Burton Albion v Tamworth
- Blackpool v Birmingham City
- Stevenage v Mansfield
- Peterborough United v Notts County
- Stockport County v Brackley Town
- Wealdstone v Wycombe Wanderers
- Morecambe v Bradford City
- Solihull Moors v Bromley
- Kettering Town v Doncaster Rovers
- Reading v Harborough Town
- Harrogate Town v Gainsborough Trinity
- Cambridge United v Wigan Athletic