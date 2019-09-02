Chesterfield's second half performance against Dagenham and Redbridge offers encouragement, says Mark Crossley

Mark Crossley believes Chesterfield's second half performance against Dagenham and Redbridge is encouraging for the Spireites.

Mike Fondop's header levelled the score at 1-1 and John Sheridan's men had chances to win the game but had to settle for a draw.

The Spireites have not won in their opening eight games and are currently positioned in the National League relegation zone.

Asked for his assessment of the season so far, Crossley said: “I think performances, we will openly admit, have not been what we expected.

“We expected a lot better from the players but I think Saturday, especially second half, showed signs of improvement - doing things quicker, doing things with more determination, and that is what we have been trying to instil into the lads.

“If we can start games like that we don’t feel as though we will be too far away off getting where we want to be.”

Chesterfield have conceded 14 goals already this campaign and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

And Sheridan's side will have to be at their best defensively against high-flying and free-scoring FC Halifax Town at the Proact on Tuesday.

“The problem is we are conceding far too many easy goals," Crossley said. "(It is) not necessarily down to the goalkeeper or the defence but as a team collectively we feel as though we are conceding far too many sloppy goals.

“Saturday’s game has given me a bit of encouragement that once you start taking quicker corners, quicker throw-ins, quicker free-kicks, that is when you get on the front-foot and that is what we are encouraging.

“When we did that second half I thought we looked a good team and we were creating chances.

“They have got to believe in themselves and do it week in, week out, and not for 15 minutes when you are chasing the game but right from the beginning."

Sheridan has admitted that he has 'tinkered' too much with his starting line-up this season.

He has made 17 personnel changes and only named the same line-up once.

The Town boss opted to go back to a 3-5-2 formation against Dagenham as they try and get a settled team.

Crossley said: “I think it (3-5-2) is our favourite formation.

"Sometimes when things are not going quite so well and you are looking at the opposition you do tinker with little things.

"The main focus is on ourselves and to find a formation that benefits us rather than combating the opposition.

“We will be looking at getting a settled formation, preferably a settled team in a formation that everyone understands.”