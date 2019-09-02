FC Halifax Town writer provides opposition view on high-flying and free-scoring Shaymen

High-flying FC Halifax Town will provide tough opposition for Chesterfield when they visit the Proact on Tuesday.

Pete Wild's team sit second in the National League with six wins from their eight games.

Tom Scargill, who covers The Shaymen for the Halifax Courier, gives us his view on what the Spireites can expect tomorrow night...

How has Halifax's start to the season been?

Absolutely brilliant. Pete Wild only came in with one pre-season game to go, but he has galvanised the squad and the club with a positivity, can-do spirit and attacking attitude.

He finished the job of completing the squad with some impressive looking signings and appears to have given the team freedom to create and go forward, while retaining their defensive solidity and hard work that got them 19 league clean sheets last season.

19 points from a possible 24 counts as a magnificent start, with Town playing some exciting, attacking football.

Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield column: Results have been very disappointing but John Sheridan's honesty is refreshing to hear

What can you tell us about the signings Halifax have made?

Liam McAlinden already has five goals this season and is looking sharp. He scored both goals as Town won 2-1 over Solihull last time out.

Jeff King, another new signing, was excellent in that game on the left flank, showing superb control and running at players with menace.

Striker Tobi Sho-Silva has started well, providing a real focal point for the team with some excellent hold up play, while ex-Chesterfield player Jerome Binnom-Williams has slotted in seamlessly at left-back.

Fan column: Chesterfield have a ‘glaring problem’ in midfield as poor summer recruitment proves costly

Who should we watch our for on Tuesday?

McAlinden looked a real threat on Saturday. He has had a tough year or two but appears to have found his scoring touch again at Halifax. He worked hard on Saturday off the ball and got his rewards with two goals. He and Sho-Silva linked up really effectively in that game.

What about Halifax's style of play?

They'll be solid at the back, with a hard working midfield in front of them, but going forward they have real pace and like to break quickly with runners and good movement off the ball.

There is real competition for places too, with Cameron King, who has been terrific so far, on the bench on Saturday and in with a real fight on his hands to get back in the team.

Any weaknesses?

Not really no. Captain Matty Brown went off injured on Saturday but Josh Staunton slipped back into defence from midfield and looked more than comfortable in what is his natural position.

Brown is the heart of the team along with veteran Nathan Clarke in central defence, but Staunton would be a more than adequate replacement if Brown doesn't recover in time.

Injuries/suspensions?

Other than Brown, Town are expected to be without striker Dayle Southwell and midfielder Niall Maher.

Likely line up and formation?

If Brown isn't fit - 4-2-3-1 - Johnson, Duckworth, Clarke, Staunton, Binnom-Williams, Nolan, Earing, Allen, J King, McAlinden, Sho-Silva.