Chesterfield's Anthony Gerrard hit with significant financial penalty following Twitter outburst

Chesterfield's Anthony Gerrard has been hit with a significant financial penalty following his outburst on Twitter on Saturday night.

The Derbyshire Times understands club captain Gerrard, 33, has been hit with a significant financial penalty and a number of other serious sanctions have been imposed on him.

Chesterfield considered the matter very serious and carried out an internal investigation.

The centre-back did not play in Town's first win of the season against Torquay United at the Proact on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

Later that evening, he put out a number of unprintable tweets on the social media site in response to some online criticism.

In a statement released by the club, Gerrard said : “I accept that I was wrong to respond to messages sent to me via social media. It was not my intention to bring the club into disrepute and I would like to apologise to anyone who was offended by my comments.

“I have the utmost respect for this club and the people associated with it and will do everything I can to help improve the club’s standing, both on the pitch and by representing Chesterfield FC in the community.”

While club chief executive Graham Bean said: “When used properly, social media is a highly-effective communication tool. As a club, we condemn the posting of inappropriate content on social media and would urge people to respect others when using this medium.”

Gerrard joined Chesterfield in the summer after being released by Carlisle United.

Before leaving Carlisle United Gerrard had been at Oldham Athletic where had his contract terminated by the Latics for 'gross misconduct arising from certain social media posts which brought the club into disrepute.