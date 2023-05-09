Chesterfield respond after fans hit out at prices for Wembley coach tickets ahead of playoff final

Less than 24 hours after their thrilling playoff semi-final over Bromley, Chesterfield drew the ire of some supporters, having confirmed the cost of True Blue coach travel to London for the final on Saturday, May 13.

A seat on one of the coaches departing from the Technique Stadium, which are being provided by Wilfreda Beehive, will cost fans £59. However the club said that the cost was ‘beyond the control of the club or the coach operator’.

Notts County, who Chesterfield will face at Wembley, have confirmed that their fans will pay no more than £31 on official club coaches. Spireites will pay nearly double the price of their playoff opponents – despite the journey from Chesterfield being just 24 miles longer.

Spireites have slammed the coach prices for the playoff final this weekend.

Adult season ticket holders at Notts County will pay £30, with concessionary rates also available for under 18s – something that younger Chesterfield fans will not benefit from.

This comes after fans were warned by East Midlands Railway (EMR) that, due to strike action, there will be no trains from Chesterfield to London on Friday, May 12.

On the day of the final, EMR will be operating a significantly reduced service, with trains only running between 7.00am and 7.00pm. Last departures will start between 3.00pm and 4.30pm – leaving Spireites unable to get the train back from London after the game.

The announcement from Chesterfield was met with no shortage of outrage on Twitter.

@cfchistory_com said: “£60 for a coach to Wembley and back, when our opponents are doing it for half that for a shorter distance. Or, £30 out of the hole in the wall, walk down to the Donkey Derby, get something to eat and have four pints while I watch it on the telly.”

@PhilSkinner1 echoed this, and said that “a lot of families won’t be able to attend at this price. Have you compared the prices with what Notts are charging and even Halifax have cheaper travel when they go for their final at Wembley.”

@rain905905 said: “Would've gone to Wembley if the prices were cheaper, considering trains are on strike, which is the only other way I would have gone. Bet lots of supporters will be watching from a pub at home instead because of these ridiculous prices.”

@BenCham78541861 added: “That’s one way to ensure many supporters won’t/can’t attend. Own goal.”

A Chesterfield FC spokesperson said: “Following feedback from supporters regarding the cost of official coach travel to Wembley Stadium for Saturday’s National League Promotion Final, it is important to note that no blame can be attached to the coach operator.

“The cost of providing coach travel at short notice is determined by the market as the coach operator has to source coaches from other travel companies to add to their fleet in order to meet the unprecedented demand.

“A number of members of staff will be on site at the Technique Stadium on Saturday morning to ensure a safe and efficient service. The cost also includes the provision of back-up coaches which are required in case of emergency.

“At the time of writing, 22 coaches have been filled. Had, say, only 14 coaches been made available, the coach operator would have been able to fulfil the requirements without the need to outsource from various locations around the country, which would have resulted in lower costs.

“With a train strike also taking place on the day, the club took the decision to ensure that more fans would be able to travel via coach.

