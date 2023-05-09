News you can trust since 1855
'Disgraceful' - BT Sport defends decision to cut short coverage of Chesterfield-Bromley play-off thriller

BT Sport has defended cutting its coverage of Chesterfield’s play-off thriller against Bromley short.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th May 2023, 13:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:57 BST

The sports channel ended its broadcasting of the match during extra-time and instead moved to the build-up of the Premier League clash between West Ham and Manchester United.

After posting a video on social media of the scenes at the end of the game at the Technique Stadium, some viewers criticised BT for its decision.

@heavenandthesea said: “So why end coverage early without warning. I'd liked to have finished seeing the end of the game I was watching rather than a few multimillionaires stretching at the Olympic stadium.”

Chesterfield beat Bromley 3-2 in extra-time in the play-off semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield beat Bromley 3-2 in extra-time in the play-off semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Tina Jenner.
@Starkie_CFC posted: “I do hope you're going to address cutting the match short. Absolutely rubbish.”

@FLC1889 wrote: “Ahhhhhh, so that's what happened. Would've been better watching it live I reckon though.”

@ElaineFCarter added: “Disgraceful to cut it. What if it had gone to penalties? Why advertise you’re showing the game if you have no intention of showing all of it. What if I decided to cut a little bit off my subscription?

@ilbrowno posted: “Far more important to watch Man U warm up, though.”

And @CosmoCrumb joked: Cheers, I've always wanted to know what leaving a game early feels like.”

However, @Bottman94 said: “They did tell you countless of times to switch to BT Sport 3.”

The Derbyshire Times contacted BT Sport for a response to the criticism and they explained that the match finished later than expected because of the delayed kicked-off, the medical emergency in the first 45 and because of the drone flying over the stadium in the second-half.

“We advised viewers to switch over to BT Sport 3 where the coverage continued,” they said.

