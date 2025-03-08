Chesterfield ‘replicated the fight’ that owner Phil Kirk is showing in his personal battle against cancer in their 2-1 win against Newport County.

Quick-fire goals from Ollie Banks and Bim Pepple saw the Spireites come from behind to secure their first victory in five on an emotional afternoon in which fans applauded and sang the name of Kirk, aged 58, in the 58th minute after it was announced this week that he has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

Assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT: “We let the players know the situation before the statement came out. A lot of them were very emotional, the gaffer was, we all were and are. He has said he is a fighter and he is going to keep going and I think our lads today replicated that fight. A lot of them know him quite personally from our trips abroad and training camps and sometimes he comes into the changing room after games.

“It was very emotional. Thank you to all the supporters for the respect they showed and that includes the Newport staff, players and supporters. Everyone wishes him well in his fight and we appreciate everything he has done for the club so far.”

Bim Pepple scored the winner against Newport County. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Referee Michael Barlow paused the game in the 58th minute to allow everyone to pay their respects. “We spoke before in the referee briefing and he said he was going to do that and fair play to the Newport staff for agreeing to that,” Webb continued. “I always use the ‘speedbumps’ phrase but we have had big mountains in the middle of the road this season.”

Chesterfield started brightly but conceded from a corner on 40 minutes. However, they scored two goals in two minutes from two corners before half-time. In the end, it was a deserved win and they could have won by more, with Pepple hitting the post twice in the second-half.

“I think the gaffer today went with a lot of players we had in the National League and they worked their socks off,” Webb said. “We conceded from a corner but then we went and scored two from corners straight after. That takes a lot of courage especially when you are on a bad run of form. They attacked the set-pieces really well. We didn’t work on defending like we did for their goal but we did work on the two goals that we did score. We had some good chances, we gave the ball away sometimes in poor areas which allowed them to counter in the first-half, and we had some things go our way. It was a much-needed win.”

Webb confirmed that Jenson Metcalfe and Bailey Hobson are not injured and were left out for selection decisions.