Chesterfield referee closes in on 50 YEARS of being the man in the middle

Ralph Morton taking charge of last Sunday's game between Tupton Tap and Chesterfield Town.

Ralph Morton approaching 50.

That is approaching 50 years refereeing next April because Ralph in age count is approaching 83 yrs young and still turns out regularly to officiate on a Sunday morning in the HKL Chesterfield and District Sunday Football League.

Ralph is no stranger to the local football community and having refereed many of todays players dads and yes grandads there s many a story forthcoming on those local pitches come Sunday morning.

Starting refereeing back in his home city of Leeds his job saw him move from Yorkshire to Chesterfield and while his officiating took him through the non league to Wembley for an England schoolboy International versus Brazil his consistent has been the local leagues including The Chesterfield Sunday League.

Now approaching his half century he still turns up with the same enthusiasm for the game and yes some banter with the lads on a Sunday morning.

He loves the game and you can see why as players, spectators and officials alike all enjoy the 'catch up with Ralph'.

Every game starts with a quick count up to check both players have the correct amount of players on the pitch, checking the keepers are ready and then his trademark 'gentlemen enjoy' before the whistle his sounded to start play.

Ralph loves the game and the game loves Ralph.