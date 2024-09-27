Chesterfield receive Will Grigg injury boost ahead of Doncaster Rovers clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield striker Will Grigg is available for selection for Saturday’s match at Doncaster Rovers.

Grigg suffered an ankle injury against Port Vale two weeks ago and it was feared he could be out for a lengthy period of time but assessments came back more positive than first thought.

It remains to be seen whether the 33-year-old will start at the Eco-Power Stadium but his availability is a big and welcome boost for everyone.

Ryan Colclough and Paddy Madden, who both came off the bench last weekend against Cheltenham Town, came through that game fine and they are also available.

Will Grigg has recovered from an ankle injury.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Cook said there would probably be two more new debutants tomorrow, perhaps hinting at goalkeeper Max Thompson and midfielder John Fleck featuring. Thompson is yet to make his league debut after signing on loan from Newcastle United but has started in the EFL Trophy, while Fleck, who signed earlier this month, was an unused sub against the Robins.

Urging caution around the return of players from injury, Cook said: "We have got to be really careful with our squad now. I always ask our supporters to trust me. I think Ryan Colclough has only played two games for this club since last Christmas and Ryan Colclough is a massive asset to us.

"Paddy Madden is back involved and we have got to be careful with Paddy. What we can’t do now is start making mad decisions after waiting a long time for players. My world is to always put in a little bit of pain, whatever that looks like, in pursuit of getting better and stronger.

"We are going into a big three day week and our squad will be fully utilised over the next seven days.”