Will Grigg suffered an injury against Colchester United.

Chesterfield have received some positive news on the injury suffered by Will Grigg.

The striker was forced off just before half-time in the defeat to Colchester United on Saturday and the club had been waiting for the scan results to come back. And thankfully the 34-year-old, who has just signed a new contract until summer 2027, is not going to be sidelined for too long.

“It is not as bad as we first thought,” first-team coach Paddy Byrne told 1866 Spot. “We are hoping it will be a small number of weeks as opposed to anything more severe than that. He is pleased with the news, we are pleased with the news. So yeah, sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile, Janoi Donacian, who re-signed for the Spireites last month, came through the 1-0 win against Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night with no problems. The defender played just over an hour as a left-sided centre-back alongside Kyle McFadzean, a partnership which could give manager Paul Cook some food for thought.

Byrne said: “JD offers so much versatility along the backline. He is a rock solid one v one defender. He has got pace to cover in behind. Kyle has been playing on the left side but is more natural on the right so we gave Kyle an opportunity to play there with JD alongside him and we felt the partnership was good.

“It is great to have JD back and get some important minutes for him. It was a scheduled substitution. When you have been out for the length of time that JD has been out for we can’t just throw him back in or we would lose him again for another period of time. He has come through the game unscathed so we are really pleased with that.”

After conceding six at Colchester United at the weekend, Chesterfield’s extra discipline out of possession against Burton was noticeable and it helped them record their first clean sheet in two months.

“It was important after Saturday that we came out and gave a better account of ourselves both win and without the ball,” Byrne added. “We probably gave up possession today a little bit - which we would not normally do - to get a good structure behind the ball. Whilst there were not too many opportunities for us, there weren’t too many against us. We felt we were really strong without the ball. We are pleased with how the game went.

"It was important that when we pressed we did it collectively. We wanted to wait and be a little bit more patient without the ball, wait for opportunities to go as a group and regain possession and we did that really well. I am not saying that is something we will look at moving forward but it was certainly something we wanted to look at tonight.”