Chesterfield beat League One Burton Albion 1-0 in the EFL Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Bonis was credited with scoring the winner on 79 minutes in what was a drab game. The striker applied the finish, which was the Spireites’ first shot on target, to Ronan Darcy’s low cross from close-range.

The victory is the Spireites’ first in the competition this season after they were thrashed 7-1 at Crewe in their first group game last month. They have one more match to play against Liverpool’s under-21s which will decide whether they progress to the knockout rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After conceding six goals at Colchester United at the weekend, this was a much-needed clean sheet going into Saturday’s home clash against Salford City. It was their first shutout for two months.

Dilan Markanday in action. Picture: Tina Jenner.

TEAM NEWS

Paul Cook made nine changes from the heavy defeat to Colchester with only John Fleck and Will Dickson remaining in the side. Janoi Donacien made his first appearance for the club since re-signing last month. Burton Albion, who are fourth from bottom of League One, made seven changes from their 1-1 draw at Doncaster Rovers.

FIRST HALF

There was little to report in terms of goalmouth action in the first-half but after conceding seven in the last group game at Crewe and six against Colchester on Saturday in the league, the Spireites’ attitude to this clash was professional and they did look better defensively.

With an attendance of just 1,229, Cook could be heard barking orders from the touchline - calling on his players to ‘press’ and to get ‘tight’ to the opposition. The Blues failed to have a shot on target but they looked like they had been working on their shape out of possession in the last couple of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of openings, a jinking run into the box from James Berry created some excitement before it eventually fizzled out. As for Burton, they had not brought a save out of Ryan Boot either but the Town keeper did well to stop Fabio Tavares in his tracks after a sloppy back-pass from Vontae Daley-Campbell.

SECOND HALF

Nick Akoto had the first shot on target in the game on 50 minutes, which summed up how little creativity there had been on show. And even that was a strike from distance and a comfortable save for Boot.

Burton came the closest to scoring minutes later but Berry did well to head clear off the line after Tavares reacted quickest from a corner.

The game looked to be heading for a penalty shootout until Dilan Markanday played in Ronan Darcy down the right and Bonis was credited with getting the final touch from close-range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The night will not live long in the memory for those in attendance but it could potentially give Chesterfield a foundation to build on.

Chesterfield: Boot; Daley-Campbell, Donacien (Grimes, 62), McFadzean, Lewis (Gordon, 72); Fleck (Stirk, 46), Naylor; Markanday, Darcy, Berry (Dobra, 62); Dickson (Bonis, 62)

Unused subs: Tanton, Mandeville.