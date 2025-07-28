Chesterfield prove irresistible to gamblers, according to Oddchecker findings

Paul Cook's Chesterfield side have emerged as one of the most popular bets for League Two success in the upcoming campaign.

The Spireites are being heavily backed in a number of different betting markets across Oddschecker ahead of the season beginning this weekend.

Throughout the course of pre-season, Chesterfield have been the most popular bet on the platform to achieve a top seven finish this season, taking 21 per cent of the total share.

They are currently at odds of 4/9 for a top second finish, second favourites behind MK Dons in that market.

Over the past four seasons on Oddschecker, 75p per cent of the sides inside the top three most popular top seven finish bets have gone on to do so.

Chesterfield have also proved a popular bet in the League Two title winners and League Two promotion markets.

16 per cent of all bets in the to be promoted market on Oddschecker have backed Chesterfield, putting them second in the list behind Swindon.

In the title market, Chesterfield currently sit third in most popular bets, behind MK Dons and Swindon, with 9 per cent of all wagers placed.

Spireites fans can be encouraged by the fact that six of the last eight teams ranked in the top three for most popular Title/Promotion bets on Oddschecker over the past five seasons secured either the title or automatic promotion (e.g. Port Vale 24/25, Stockport & Wrexham 23/24, Bolton 20/21, Plymouth 19/20).

