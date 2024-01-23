Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites dominated the first-half and led at half-time but the second 45 was scrappier and it almost came back to haunt them late on.

But thankfully it didn’t and they are now 13 points clear at the top and they have two games in hand.

Coach Danny Webb said: “In open play I thought we did some really good stuff in the first-half. In the second-half it was a bit scrappy. I thought Woking upped their game a little bit. But we will live with that because we got the three points.

Danny Webb.

“You want to play free-flowing football and have everyone off their seats. Tonight was not necessarily one of those nights, but everyone showed a lot of courage. We stood strong and we got a big clean sheet. The players produced again to get another three massive points.

“We had to be resolute and show a different type of skill to get the result.”

On seeing out the game despite it being a bit scruffy, Webb added: “I think it is a side to our game that has improved but has always been there. At the start of the season there was some criticism from the outside about us throwing away big leads and just scraping through and I think we have improved at that. We have come a long way in that department and it has been a team effort. That has come with time and tactics.”

With Bromley dropping another two points it means the Blues have gone further clear at the top but Webb reiterated that their feet are on their floor.

He said: “It is great that after the heartbreak of Wembley last year that everyone at the club has bounced back but it is still early days and there are a lot of points to play for. Nobody gets too high or too low in the dressing room. I think the only time you can look back at a long, hard season is when you do actually get a promotion.

“The personnel and the character of the personnel will stop anyone from getting carried away. They are cracking lads. There will be days when performances dip but I can guarantee that they will give every last drop for every minute of this season.”

Ash Palmer missed out on a place in the squad and Webb revealed it was down to injury.

He said: “When he hurt his chin last Tuesday he also clashed his knee as well. It only flared up a couple of days ago so we left him late to rule him out. It is still quite puffy but it feels better. We will assess him over the next few days.”

Giving an update on Ryheem Sheckleford, he continued: “He had his stitches out today so I am pretty sure he will be available for Saturday.”