Chesterfield extend lead at top after win against Woking - how the action unfolded

Will Grigg’s 17th goal of the season in the first-half was enough for the Spireites to claim another three points in their quest for promotion.

The win, combined with a draw for second-placed Bromley, means they are 13 points clear at the top and they still have two games in hand.

A 17th home victory equals a record set back in the 1929/1930 season as Town’s remarkable campaign continues.

Chesterfield celebrate their opener against Woking. Picture: Tina Jenner

After a dominant first-half, the second 45 was a bit flat and scruffy from a Spireites point of view, and Woking came close to pinching a late point, but the hosts got over the line.

There were three changes to the Chesterfield starting line-up from the win against Altrincham with Jeff King, Tyrone Williams and Liam Mandeville replacing Ryheem Sheckleford, Ash Palmer and Michael Jacobs. Bailey Clements was back in the squad after being recalled from his loan spell at Eastleigh.

Woking, managed by Michael Doyle, who played under Paul Cook at Portsmouth, arrived in Derbyshire just above the relegation zone but with the tenth best away record in the league. The Cards had not played for two weeks due to two postponements and had used that time to sign some new players to boost their ranks. Former Spireite Jim Kellermann also started for Doyle’s men.

Chesterfield totally controlled the first-half but their advantage was only a slim one at the break.

Armando Dobra almost celebrated his new contract in style when he glided past two Woking players before forcing goalkeeper Alexis Andre Junior into a low save.

It was all Town in the opening stages and such was their dominance Woking created a tactical stoppage for themselves, which allowed boss Doyle to have a word with his players.

But it did not make much difference as the hosts took the lead on 24 minutes when Mandeville’s superb free-kick delivery, which was undefendable, was finished by Grigg.

Soon after, another Mandeville set-piece created an opening. His deep corner was headed back across goal by Jamie Grimes and then Tom Naylor teed up Dobra who shot narrowly over the bar.

Apart from one counter down the right with new signing Charley Kendall, which King did well to stab away the danger, the visitors had not laid a glove on the Blues.

Mandeville came close to adding a second goal when his deflected strike creeped past the post but it remained 1-0 at the break.

Woking had their first shot on target on 53 minutes but Dennon Lewis’ strike was straight at Harry Tyrer.

As the game approached the hour-mark, the Spireites’ play was a bit flat, while the away side had started to edge their way into the contest.

Just before the 70th minute, Kellermann headed wide at the back post from Lewis’ deep cross.

Minutes later, Town responded with an excellent passage of play which resulted in Andre Junior parrying Mandeville’s shot behind for a corner.

Mandeville had a good chance to double the lead with five minutes remaining but he drilled wide and then Chesterfield had a scare down the other end but Williams cleared Scott Cuthbert’s header off the line.

And Woking had a glorious chance to pinch a point in the 90th minute but substitute Ricky Korboa slotted a one-on-one chance wide.

In the end, it was ugly, it was scruffy, but it’s another one ticked off.

Chesterfield: Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks (Jacobs, 80), Dobra (Berry, 80); Grigg (Quigley, 87)