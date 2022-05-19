Chesterfield praised for freezing season ticket prices due to 'cost of living crisis'

The board had previously said that there would be a slight rise but they have decided to keep them as they are.

It comes at a time when many families are struggling with increases in energy bills and fuel and food costs.

Season tickets can now be renewed online and in the club shop.

Spireites chairman Mike Goodwin.

Supporters can take advantage of ‘early bird’ discounts until June 30.

Season tickets will go on general sale on July 4.

Chairman Mike Goodwin said: “Taking into account the cost of living crisis, it was felt that we had to avoid adding an extra burden to those who are having to budget accordingly.

“Our overheads have increased, so this does make things challenging for us, but as a community-focused club, we felt that it was the right course of action to take.

“The support we have received this season has been tremendous and we hope that supporters will continue to back us in our attempts to get the football club back to where we all feel it should be.”

Town fans have praised the club for their decision.

@Andy_Kes_89 posted on social media: “Another example of this club being in the right hands.”

@quigleycfc: wrote: “Probably not been the best on the pitch recently but off the pitch the trust are incredible.”

@Lesley_CFC said: “That’s how you know we are in good hands…Always considering the fans position whilst running it like a proper club… Class.”

@kawcfc added: “So grateful to our board.”

@lukeCFC25 posted: “Was expecting a price increase with how everything else has gone up so its great that the club are keeping prices the same. Hopefully the season ticket sales are better than they expect.”