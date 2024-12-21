Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield’s battling 1-0 win against AFC Wimbledon owed a lot to the ‘courage’ they showed.

Armando Dobra finished off a great move on three minutes and it proved to be the winner. The Spireites had to dig deep in the second-half but they stood up to the challenge to record a third straight victory in the league to climb to fifth in the table.

“By god those lads showed some courage today,” assistant manager Danny Webb said. “There was quality, don’t get me wrong, but sometimes you have to grind it out, grit your teeth and be scrappy and we did that.”

Town started the game quickly and they were rewarded when they took the lead when Dobra volleyed in at the back post. They quite often take their time to work their way into matches but they were electric from the off on Saturday.

Ryan Colclough was forced off injured in the first-half against AFC Wimbledon.

Webb continued: “It was a great goal. I thought we started the game really well. It was really important that we started fast. I thought we were the better team in the first-half and I think the scoreline justified that. In the second-half they were chasing it, we were rotating players around, they had some giants on the pitch and they were loading it from open play. They are a big, physical team, probably the biggest we have come up against. We really needed the supporters in the last 20 minutes and they delivered.”

AFC Wimbledon hit the post twice in a matter of seconds before Joe Pigott was denied in the last minute by a stunning stop from Max Thompson.

“It was a fantastic save and I am pleased for him,” Webb said. “Him and Boot have been excellent this season. At the minute it is Max’s turn and he is keeping that shirt with both hands, he is really grabbing it.”

Once again Chesterfield suffered an injury, with Ryan Colclough forced off in the first-half with what Webb described as a problem with his lower calf, which is the same injury as Paddy Madden and Lewis Gordon, who is set to be out for a couple of months, it has emerged. That means there are now 12 players in the treatment room.

On Colclough, Webb said: “It is really disappointing. It does feel like it is one a game almost. If that continues we will be down to the bare bones. We have to wrap them up in cotton wool now.”

And on Gordon, he added: “It is a massive blow because he is another one who has been one of our best players and if he carried on playing he could have been in the frame for player of the year because he has been that consistent.”

Chesterfield return to action on Boxing Day away at Fleetwood Town.