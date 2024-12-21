Chesterfield cement play-off place with hard-fought win against AFC Wimbledon - report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Injury-hit Chesterfield cemented their place in the play-off positions with a hard-fought 1-0 win against promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Armando Dobra volleyed in his eighth goal of the season after just three minutes and it turned out to be the winner.

The visitors hit the post twice in a matter of seconds in the second-half and forced Max Thompson into a brilliant reaction save in stoppage time with their only shot on target.

It means the Spireites record three successive victories in the league for the first time this season, and a third consecutive clean sheet, as they move up one place to fifth in the League Two table, just two points off the automatic promotion spots.

Armando Dobra celebrates. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Unfortunately Town’s rotten luck with injuries continued on Saturday afternoon with Ryan Colclough forced off in the first-half. They were already missing 11 players before kick-off and are not expecting any to return over the busy Christmas and new year period.

Paul Cook was forced into making two changes from the win against Carlisle United with the injured pair of Tyrone Williams and Lewis Gordon replaced by Tom Naylor and Jamie Grimes.

Chesterfield probably made their best start to a home game this season and they led after just three minutes with a terrific goal. Ollie Banks switched play with a superb pass which Dilan Markanday controlled beautifully. Liam Mandeville was then able to clip a cross into the box which the in-form Dobra volleyed home for his eighth of the campaign.

The Spireites were electric in the first 15 minutes, moving the ball confidently, quickly and forward. They managed the rest of the half quite comfortably but weren’t really able to keep up their attacking momentum, although Colclough almost turned in a low deflected cross from Markanday after another great move with Banks at the heart of it.

AFC Wimbledon, with four away wins this season, settled and established a foothold in the game, gaining some territory and winning corners, but they failed to force goalkeeper Thompson into a save.

It had been a good half for the hosts but it was slightly dampened after Colclough had to come off injured, adding another name to the growing list.

The first 15 minutes of the second-half were stop-start and uneventful. The visitors had the territory but Thompson remained untroubled. The home faithful increased the noise and James Berry had a shot on target comfortably saved by Owen Goodman.

The scoreline somehow remained 1-0 with just over 20 minutes to go as AFC Wimbledon struck the post twice in a matter of seconds and then Josh Neufville volleyed wide at the back post.

Town responded with Liam Mandeville forcing Goodman into a low save as the match started to open up with 20 minutes remaining.

Cook made a trip change with 12 minutes to go in a bid to introduce fresh legs as the clash remained in the balance in the latter stages but the Blues kept the backdoor shut.

Joe Pigott had a big chance to equalise in stoppage time but he was denied by a stunning reaction save from Thompson which was cheered like a goal by the Town supporters. There was an even bigger roar at full-time. Next up is a trip to Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day.

Chesterfield: Thompson; Sheckleford, Naylor, Grimes, Araujo (Horton, 78); Banks (Oldaker, 78); Markanday, Mandeville, Dobra (Hobson, 78), Colclough (Berry 35); Grigg (Drummond, 65)

Unused subs: Boot, Cook.