Chesterfield praise classy Nottingham Forest after pre-season friendly
The Premier League Reds beat the Spireites 3-0 at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday but were made to work hard for it, with Ryan Boot making a number of brilliant stops to keep the visitors out until the last 20 minutes.
It was Forest’s first friendly and they gave minutes to several stars including Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Town didn’t manage to create too many chances but they could be pleased with their approach play with some good moves put together.
And it wasn't just on the pitch that Forest impressed, with Chesterfield first-team coach Paddy Byrne taking to social media to praise them for their respect and professionalism.
Byrne posted: “Good minutes for us against a really really good side. Plenty of positives, plenty to improve. Fair to say, they have some serious players. Nuno Espírito Santo & Steven Reid first class with their time following the game.”
And the Spireites’ club account also applauded them.
“We wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone associated with @NFFC for their visit to the SMH Group Stadium. The changing rooms were left spotless and your staff were fantastic. Good luck for the rest of the season!
The Blues are back in action on Tuesday night away at Alfreton Town.
