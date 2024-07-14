Five takeaways from Chesterfield's pre-season outing against Nottingham Forest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three second-half goals saw Chesterfield fall to a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here are four takeaways we have picked out from the game:

BOOOOOOOOOT!

Ryan Boot certainly made a strong claim to be seriously considered for the number one spot for the new season after making a string of brilliant saves. If it had not been for his heroics, the Spireites could have been on the end of a heavy scoreline. He didn’t start much last season, but when he did he looked more than capable, as he has shown for a number of years in the National League. Town are still hoping that they can get Harry Tyrer back on loan from Everton, but if that does not happen then Boot has surely given himself a chance of being the main man.

Ryan Boot. Picture: Tina Jenner.

BACK THREE

We saw some little tactical tweaks in the first pre-season outing at Matlock Town and there was another one here as Chesterfield regularly went into a three-man defence when in possession. Tom Naylor often dropped into defence, with Chey Dunkley and Jamie Grimes either side of him, which allowed full-backs Ryheem Sheckleford and Lewis Gordon to push further up. It worked well at times and it allowed them to play through Forest's press. The role of Naylor is an interesting one after he recorded his best-ever scoring season last time out but the Blues are not expected to be as gung-ho in League Two. You get the feeling this won’t be the last we see of this.

THE STANDOUTS

As well as Boot, Darren Oldaker looked back to his elegant best with a stylish performance. There was a switch of play here, a drop of the shoulder there, it was a real tidy showing. Ryheem Sheckleford was a good attacking outlet down the right, Lewis Gordon did some solid old fashioned tackling and blocking, Armando Dobra didn’t look out of place against top-flight opposition, and Paddy Madden looks like he will be a nuisance to play against.

BUILDING UP THE MINUTES

With this being Chesterfield’s second pre-season friendly they waited until 60 minutes to make changes as they build-up the minutes in the legs. That meant that while Forest’s 10 half-time subs were all up to the speed of the game, the home side’s new 10 were caught a bit cold and the visitors scored their three goals after that. Still, fitness is much more important than results at this stage so it doesn’t really matter. No goals in two matches is not much of a worry but you wouldn’t want the drought to roll well into pre-season.

HOME SWEET HOME

Off the pitch, the SMH Group Stadium looked beautiful. The new surface was immaculate, the blue pitch-edging looked very smart with the club badge, the new floodlights were VERY bright, and the new sound system was loud and clear! The Friday night opener against Swindon Town under the lights is going to be some occasion.