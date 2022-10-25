Jeff King put Town in front with a well-taken free-kick on nine minutes but they failed to take their chances and Mitch Hancox equalised 12 minutes from the end.

Ross Fitzsimons ensured Chesterfield came away from York with a point. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

Ross Fitzsimons 8

Two excellent saves during injury-time ensured Chesterfield did not lose. He made a couple of other decent ones as well. One fumbled cross in the first-half set hearts racing.

Jeff King 8

My man of the match again. He gave Town the lead with an accurate free-kick from the edge of the box. Another ambitious strike which was close would have been a wonder goal. A teasing, low cross after the break was begging to be turned in and deserved a goal. That’s five goals this season for him now and two in his last two.

Tyrone Williams 7

Calm and composed for the most part and kept things simple in possession. Him and Grimes had their hands full with John-Lewis at times.

Jamie Grimes 8

His best performance for a while. There were a couple of brilliant bits of defending from dangerous moments. Almost scored with a header from a corner.

Branden Horton 6

Steady down the left. Not much got down his side although he didn’t get forward too often.

Mike Jones 8

Another solid outing, building on his display from Saturday. He did all the dirty work in the middle of the park and he did it well.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 7

At times exciting, at times a little frustrating. A quiet start but grew into this one and was a bigger threat in the second-half. Subbed off.

Darren Oldaker 7

Pushed the ball about nicely and came close to finding Tshimanga in the box a couple of times.

Ollie Banks 6

York had clearly done their homework and they gave him no space to work in and he was often crowded out. Hobbled off with a hamstring injury in the second-half and Cook said it did not ‘look good.’

Akwasi Asante 6

He was not really in the game in the first 45 minutes. Came inches away from sliding in King’s cross at the back post which was Chesterfield's best chance to grab a second goal. Subbed off.

Kabongo Tshimanga 7

Worked tirelessly from the front and chased everything down. A few ‘nearly’ moments from him in front of goal.

Tom Whelan 6

Replaced the injured Banks. Did not have the desired impact.

Armando Dobra 6

Replaced Asante but struggled to make much difference.

Liam Mandeville 7

