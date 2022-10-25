Chesterfield player ratings as York City score late to rescue point
Chesterfield were held to a 1-1 draw at York City on Tuesday night.
Jeff King put Town in front with a well-taken free-kick on nine minutes but they failed to take their chances and Mitch Hancox equalised 12 minutes from the end.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...
Ross Fitzsimons 8
Two excellent saves during injury-time ensured Chesterfield did not lose. He made a couple of other decent ones as well. One fumbled cross in the first-half set hearts racing.
Jeff King 8
My man of the match again. He gave Town the lead with an accurate free-kick from the edge of the box. Another ambitious strike which was close would have been a wonder goal. A teasing, low cross after the break was begging to be turned in and deserved a goal. That’s five goals this season for him now and two in his last two.
Tyrone Williams 7
Calm and composed for the most part and kept things simple in possession. Him and Grimes had their hands full with John-Lewis at times.
Jamie Grimes 8
His best performance for a while. There were a couple of brilliant bits of defending from dangerous moments. Almost scored with a header from a corner.
Branden Horton 6
Steady down the left. Not much got down his side although he didn’t get forward too often.
Mike Jones 8
Another solid outing, building on his display from Saturday. He did all the dirty work in the middle of the park and he did it well.
Jesurun Uchegbulam 7
At times exciting, at times a little frustrating. A quiet start but grew into this one and was a bigger threat in the second-half. Subbed off.
Darren Oldaker 7
Pushed the ball about nicely and came close to finding Tshimanga in the box a couple of times.
Ollie Banks 6
York had clearly done their homework and they gave him no space to work in and he was often crowded out. Hobbled off with a hamstring injury in the second-half and Cook said it did not ‘look good.’
Akwasi Asante 6
He was not really in the game in the first 45 minutes. Came inches away from sliding in King’s cross at the back post which was Chesterfield's best chance to grab a second goal. Subbed off.
Kabongo Tshimanga 7
Worked tirelessly from the front and chased everything down. A few ‘nearly’ moments from him in front of goal.
Tom Whelan 6
Replaced the injured Banks. Did not have the desired impact.
Armando Dobra 6
Replaced Asante but struggled to make much difference.
Liam Mandeville 7
He did make a difference and his pressing from the front led to a chance.