Chesterfield pinched a play-off place on the last day of the League Two season after beating Accrington Stanley 1-0.

Victory for the Spireites, combined with Salford City only managing a 2-2 draw at already relegated Carlisle United, meant that Paul Cook’s men climbed from ninth to seventh and into the play-offs.

The Blues will now face a two-legged semi-final against Walsall, with the home leg coming first on Sunday, May 11 at 3.30pm, with the second leg on Friday, May 16 at 8pm.

Will Grigg’s 32nd minute goal was enough for Town to secure the all-important three points in Lancashire. But there was late drama with Liam Mandeville making a last-ditch tackle and Accrington hitting the woodwork twice in the last few seconds.

Will Grigg celebrates his goal. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Ryan Colclough for Dylan Duffy was the only change for Chesterfield from the win against Morecambe. But Paddy Madden dropped out of the squad due to injury and he was replaced by Kane Drummond. Accrington, who secured their League Two status last weekend, made seven changes to their line-up.

Chesterfield had 70% possession in the first-half and they had a strong shout for a penalty when Jenson Metcalfe’s shot appeared to be blocked by an Accrington hand but referee Thomas Parsons ignored the big appeals.

Soon after, in-form Ash Palmer should have headed them in front from close-range when he met Mandeville’s corner at the back post but he nodded wide.

News filtered through to a jubilant away end that Carlisle had scored two quick-fire goals against Salford City and they roared their team on to take the lead in the 32nd minute when Metcalfe’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Michael Kelly into the path of Colclough. He somehow hit the post with the goal gaping, but Grigg was there to finish into an empty net.

Just before that, Jake Batty’s spectacular effort from the halfway line had Ryan Boot scrambling back after John Fleck was caught in possession but it flew just over.

The hosts had played on the counter-attack and they went close towards the end of the half but Conor Grant curled just wide as more news came through that Salford had pulled a goal back against Carlisle.

There was a long way to go, but as things stood at half-time, Town had climbed to seventh and into the play-offs.

Grigg had a good chance to double the lead early after the break but his shot was saved by Kelly, who also kept out the rebound from Colclough.

Tom Naylor then volleyed over from Michael Olakigbe’s cross from the right as the visitors made a bright start to the second-half.

Boot parried away a well-timed volley from Dan Martin from the edge of the box and Palmer cleared the rebound to safety on the hour, with confirmation coming minutes later that Salford had equalised at Brunton Park to make it 2-2.

A mistake from keeper Kelly presented Naylor with an opportunity but the home stopper recovered to deny the midfielder in the box with 20 minutes remaining.

Accrington had improved after the break and Kelsey Mooney should have done better with a chance but his curling effort from inside the box was tame and Boot made a comfortable save.

With 10 minutes to go, Martin flashed a powerful shot narrowly wide, much to the relief of the visitors.

Substitute Dylan Duffy smacked the crossbar with a thumping drive as the clock ticked towards 90.

There was a late scare as Mandeville made a last-ditch tackle after a loose back-header from Palmer put the Blues in big danger. And then the hosts hit the woodwork twice in the last seconds and Boot made a vital save as they clung on.

Town fans invaded the pitch at full-time and they will be dreaming of a second successive promotion. And who can blame them!

Chesterfield: Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Metcalfe, Fleck, Naylor; Olakigbe (Jacobs, 79), Colclough (Duffy, 79); Grigg (Pepple, 79).

Unused subs: Thompson, Grimes, Oldaker, Duffy, Jacobs, Pepple, Drummond.