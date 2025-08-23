Chey Dunkley headed Chesterfield's winner against Harrogate Town. Picture: Chesterfield FC.

Chesterfield had ‘a lot of good ingredients’ in their 2-1 win at Harrogate Town.

“I thought we had a lot of good ingredients,” Danny Webb said. “My biggest positive, apart from the result, is at 1-1 we did not buckle. Harrogate really found their stride and we started making a few mistakes and giving the ball back quite easily and giving away lots of corners and free-kicks but we defended them valiantly. That reaction to bad things is something you have got to have in your armoury.”

Darcy’s strike was his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Wigan Athletic. The midfielder dodged two or three challenges before keeping his cool to finish. Webb continued: “It was really enjoyable to watch. I can’t wait to watch it back. It was one of those goals where you will watch it over and over again. It was like poetry. He is a cracking kid and he has loads of ability.”

It looked like being a frustrating afternoon for Chesterfield as they missed several good chances, with a couple of big ones squandered before Harrogate equalised.

“When you miss three gilt-edged chances you are hoping it does not bite you in the backside,” Webb explained. “We knew Harrogate would get a lift but we kept defending and defending and we knew at some point our quality would hopefully come through and it did.”

But thankfully Dunkley’s flicked header secured Chesterfield’s first-ever win against Harrogate in seven attempts and they return to winning ways after losing to Gillingham last time out.

Webb added: “I am pleased for Dunks because he works so hard in the set-pieces when we are practicing. He really wants to score and he gets frustrated when he doesn’t. We gave him a couple of different routines and that was one of them - to surround the goalie - because as good as their goalie is, we thought that if we got the ball on the money our big lads would sort of bully it into the goal.”